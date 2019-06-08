More Heads To Roll After Fed Sends Former Union Vice President To Prison

Federal prosecutors signaled Monday they continue to investigate other top officials within the United Auto Workers for corruption as former union vice president Norwood Jewell was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for accepting bribes.

The disclosure comes four years into an investigation that has shown union leaders received cash and other benefits, including lavish trips, private villas and other perks paid by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles executives bent on wringing concessions from the union.



User Comments

PUGPROUD

When the wheels come off...

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 8/6/2019 11:37:37 AM   

