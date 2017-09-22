More Powerful 2018 Toyota Camry Four Cylinder Is Actually SLOWER Than The Previous Model

Agent009 submitted on 9/22/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:24:28 AM

2 user comments | Views : 294 | Category: Report Cards | Source: | SOURCE: www.thetruthaboutcars.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Your excitement knows just cause.

Upon reporting that the 2018 Toyota Camry would feature the American midsize segment’s most powerful base engine, the masses descended. We could see the hair standing up on the back of your neck through the series of tubes that is the internet.

In the 2018 Toyota Camry L, LE, SE, and XLE trims, the Camry’s new 2.5-liter four-cylinder produces 203 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque, at 6,600 and 5,000 rpm, respectively. In the 2018 Toyota Camry XSE, however, the Dynamic Force 2.5-liter produces — wait for it — 206 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque, gains of three ponies and two lb-ft.



Read Article


More Powerful 2018 Toyota Camry Four Cylinder Is Actually SLOWER Than The Previous Model

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

TomM

Duh - the Camry is a boring - ugly - but reliable so far - family car.
NO ONE really buys a CAMRY to get a "high performance" vehicle. THERE will be a few who might like the anonymity of a performance Camry - but you can probably buy a Camaro for a similar price that a true high performance CAMry would cost - and get a true good handling car.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 9/22/2017 7:55:07 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

It's probably the ugliness that shows it down.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/22/2017 7:57:12 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]