More Tariffs? Commerce Secretary Indentifies Half Of European Trade Deficit Is Automobiles

U.

S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said autos share equal blame with China for the U.S. trade deficit, an indication that European carmakers could soon be hit with tariffs.

"The reason autos are very important to our trade picture is about half of our trade deficit comes from the single product, automotive, and about the other half of our trade deficit comes from a geographic area and that’s called China," Ross said at a press conference in Luxembourg on Friday.

The Commerce Department sent Donald Trump its findings of a probe into the national-security risks of auto imports in February.



Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Clamp down if no reciprocity can be found to erase the deficit.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/10/2019 4:02:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

American consumers should be punished because US makers don't offer compelling product? It's a free market. If you can't compete you should not complain about a trade deficit. A 10% hike in the price of a Benz or BMW won't make that buyer get a Cadillac or a Lincoln. It is a losing strategy.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 5/10/2019 4:12:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

dlin

"...half of our trade deficit comes from the single product, automotive, and about the other half of our trade deficit comes from a geographic area and that’s called China..."

So we tariff China on stuff that's no longer made in US, but we did nothing but watching our huge automobile industry bleeds. This simply doesn't make sense

Just do it!

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 5/10/2019 4:18:31 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

countguy

You can't force another country to buy crap cars.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 5/10/2019 4:56:44 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

