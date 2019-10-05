More Tariffs? Commerce Secretary Indentifies Half Of European Trade Deficit Is Automobiles

U. S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said autos share equal blame with China for the U.S. trade deficit, an indication that European carmakers could soon be hit with tariffs. "The reason autos are very important to our trade picture is about half of our trade deficit comes from the single product, automotive, and about the other half of our trade deficit comes from a geographic area and that’s called China," Ross said at a press conference in Luxembourg on Friday. The Commerce Department sent Donald Trump its findings of a probe into the national-security risks of auto imports in February.



