Most Consumers Have No Idea Where Their Car Is Built - Does It Matter?

Is it important where a car is built? It’s a particularly pertinent question to ask this week, when our cover star is the E-Pace – the first ever Jaguar not to be produced in the UK. It’s set to be manufactured in Graz in Austria. Also featuring in our issue is the Lynk & Co 01, an SUV that will be sold globally by Volvo’s owner Geely but made in China. That would have set the alarm bells ringing for many a decade ago, but editor in chief Steve Fowler tells me he was massively impressed with the car’s quality when he went for an exclusive ride around the streets of Gothenburg.



