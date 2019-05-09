Most Vehicles To Be Equipped With Rear Seat Monitors To Remind Forgetful Parents Kids Are Back There

Agent009 submitted on 9/5/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:52:40 AM

0 user comments | Views : 164 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Major automakers said on Wednesday they have agreed to equip nearly all U.

S. vehicles with systems to remind motorists of passengers in the back seat, by model year 2025, in an effort to avoid deaths of young children left behind in hot cars.

The announcement on so-called rear seat reminder systems comes as the U.S. Congress has been debating the issue. In July, the Senate Commerce Committee passed by voice vote legislation to eventually require automakers to install technology on new vehicles alerting exiting parents to check for children in the back seat.



Read Article


Most Vehicles To Be Equipped With Rear Seat Monitors To Remind Forgetful Parents Kids Are Back There

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]