Tesla is living a very good moment. After delivering a Q2 record and winning the Auto Express 2019 Car of The Year Award with the Model 3, it received another important distinction. Its Model S has been elected by Motor Trend as their Ultimate Car of The Year.

Putting that into very simple words, the American magazine considers the 2013 Model S the best of all its Car of the Year winners in all times. And it had a fierce competition to face, with very special vehicles.