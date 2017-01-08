Motor Trend Declares $60K Tesla Model 3 a Winner

Most analysts had expected the hype that Tesla’s Model 3 mass-market car would only cost $35,000 was a bait-and-switch marketing ploy for a higher-priced vehicle. Fiat/Chrysler’s CEO Sergio Marchionne told Motor Trend in April 2016, “I’m not surprised by the high number of reservations but you have then to build and deliver them and also be profitable.”



The production Model 3 that Tesla gave Motor Trend for a morning road test through Old Topanga Road in Malibu, just hours before the delivering the first 30 Model 3s, turned out to be a $59,500 fully-loaded production model with the performance 235-horse-power drivetrain that leaps from zero to 60 miles-per-hour in 5.1 seconds.









Ah the truth leaks out.... another example of Tesla's deceptive practices, and MotorTrends playing loose with the truth.





