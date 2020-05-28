MotorTrend Staff Writers Miraculously Retain Jobs After Declaring Model Y Performance "Delivers The Ultimate Glory Of A Performance SUV"

The Tesla Model Y Performance recently underwent a detailed first drive review from MotorTrend, which highlighted several points of modern ingenuity that the electric automaker incorporated into its first mainstream crossover.

The analysis does not cover the straightforward aspects that the Model Y has, like Autopilot capabilities, battery capacity, or range. It is a clear and concise explanation of why the car won over MotorTrend’s staff.

“The Model Y Performance delivers the ultimate glory of a performance SUV,” the esteemed motoring publication stated.



User Comments

MDarringer

Except that's not an SUV or even a crossover. It's just an ungainly hatchback.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/28/2020 10:58:24 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Agent009

I have no doubt the acceleration is intoxicating, but there is a whole bunch more to it than 0-60.

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 5/28/2020 11:14:48 AM | | Votes: 3   

carloslassiter

Except that's not an SUV or even a crossover. It's just an ungainly hatchback.
-----------------------------------------------------------------
Translation: Waaaaaaah.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 5/28/2020 12:05:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

You're such a snippy, little-man asshole.

The Model Y is exceedingly poor in its conceptualization and realization.

And you'd agree with that if you weren't so caught up being overcompensatory.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/28/2020 5:46:04 PM | | Votes: 1   

