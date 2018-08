Elon Musk said no one saw or reviewed his tweet about the plan to take Tesla Inc. private before he posted it, the New York Times reported, citing an interview in which the billionaire frequently teared up and discussed the personal strain of leading the electric-car maker. Musk, Tesla’s CEO and chairman, typed the tweet as he drove himself to the airport on Aug. 7, the newspaper reported, citing Musk. The tweet said: “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.”



