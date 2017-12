Tesla Inc. will build a pickup soon after producing electric crossover vehicle Model Y, CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday.



"I promise that we will make a pickup right after Model Y. Have had the core design/engineering elements in my mind for almost 5 years. Am dying to build it," Musk wrote in a Twitter post.



When asked if the truck would be in the same size class as the Ford F-150, Musk responded:







