Musk Reveals New Tesla Roadster Will Have Insane SpaceX Performance Option

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed that the next-generation Roadster will have a “SpaceX option package” that will upgrade the all-electric supercar’s performance to even higher levels.

Speaking during Tesla’s 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting, Musk addressed the room full of investors that range and performance of the Tesla Semi and Roadster prototypes that were unveiled last November will be even better in the final production version. “In particular, the Tesla Roadster. What we unveiled with the Roadster was the base model performance. It’s going to have a SpaceX options package. It’s crazy,” said Musk.



JRobUSC

Not surprising. He already promised the moon, might as well promise the sun too while he’s at it.

JRobUSC

Posted on 6/6/2018 12:47:51 PM   

Aspy11

Dear GOD I"m sick of this con artist.

Aspy11

Posted on 6/6/2018 1:19:57 PM   

1lostVW

Humm... I would think this is classic, "change the conversation", Shouldn't Tesla figure out how to build and profit from Model 3 before they combine Musks Space X company into the conversation about a product well in the future?? Is all we get from Automotive Executives PR, spin?? starting to sound allot like Aston Martin and all their bold proclamations about the future, while obscuring the current state of disaster... the model 3 is in.. Just wondering how the next generation of cars is relevant to losing gobs of money on everything they do now.

1lostVW

Posted on 6/6/2018 1:35:59 PM   

MDarringer

The operative word: "insane".

MDarringer

Posted on 6/6/2018 1:36:17 PM   

malba2367

Reaching for the stars...LOL. This is nothing more than Elon Musk's shameless self promotion...what does a high performance package for a car have to do with spacex?

malba2367

Posted on 6/6/2018 1:45:19 PM   

