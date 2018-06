Tesla intends to make quite a range of vehicles. It already has a couple different sedans in the Model S and Model 3, along with the Model X SUV. A crossover, the Model Y, is now on the way for 2020, as is the Semi and its second sportscar, the Roadster. CEO Elon Musk has already said they would build a pickup truck as well. What it won’t be building, though, is a motorcycle like the Tesla Model M that was once lovingly rendered and featured on these pages.



