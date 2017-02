Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk has pushed back against claims that workers at the company’s Fremont, Calif., plant are underpaid and overworked, setting the stage for a fight over potential unionization at the plant.

Jose Moran, who claims to have worked at the factory for four years, made the accusations in a blog post on Medium. Moran said workers have contacted the UAW -- which has been reaching out to Tesla employees since last year -- about their concerns.