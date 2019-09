Shortly after the official reveal of the Porsche Taycan, Elon Musk reacted to the news by questioning the German carmaker’s decision to call its electric car “Turbo”, while announcing that he will send a Tesla Model S to the Nurburgring in an attempt to beat the record lap time of the Taycan.

As usual, Tesla’s founder made both his comment and the announcement using his Twitter account, without providing further information about this upcoming visit on the Nurburgring.