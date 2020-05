Elon Musk says that he is scrapping plans to make Tesla Cybertruck smaller and instead suggests that the automaker could make a different smaller electric pickup truck for the global market later.



Not long after unveiling the Cybertruck prototype last year, Musk started talking about making the electric pickup smaller to fit inside a regular garage.

Last month, Musk made several comments regarding the Tesla Cybertruck and how it will change when it reaches production.