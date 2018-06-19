Musk Touts The Virtues Of Assembling The Model 3 In Tents Vs Factory

Tesla’s new Model 3 general assembly line at the Fremont factory is creating a small controversy in the Tesla community because it is being built inside a building that appears to be a tent, which is not standard in the industry.



CEO Elon Musk has now commented on the project and said that the new line is ‘way better’ and cost a fraction of the other general assembly line.



Earlier this week, we reported on an email Musk sent to employees about the current push to increase Model 3 production to 5,000 units per week.





