Musk Trying To Upsell Model 3 Reservation Holders To The Model S

Yesterday, we were blessed with an always appreciated and unusually long Tweetstorm by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He shared a few new details about the Model 3 and its rollout, but I feel like the main point that transpired from the Tweetstorm is that Musk is trying to down-sell the Model 3 and push the Model S instead.

It’s something that he already said Tesla is attempting to do when potential customers show interest in the Model 3 for which the company already has a backlog of ~400,000 reservations – he called it “anti-selling the Model 3′ in a recent conference call with analysts, but it was never clearer than in the series of tweets he sent out yesterday.

He started off by making sure that people understand that the Model 3 is not the “next Tesla” as in a “next generation of the Model S”, but a new model positioned below the Model S.

