Musk’s Social Media Outbursts Are Resulting In Canceled Tesla Model 3 Orders

While Australians knew the waiting game would be long when they placed their reservations, some are having second thoughts.

To reserve a Tesla Model 3 in Oz, one had to put down a deposit of A$1,500 ($1,096), which some did way back in 2016. Since Tesla doesn’t disclose regional data, there is no accurate count of the amount of Aussies that reserved a spot in the Model 3 line. However, we can tell you that there are more than a handful of pre-orders from the country and these prospective buyers have little information as to when their car may arrive.

