Everyone has been waiting to see an interior review of the all new Porsche Taycan. And OH BOY, have we got a gem for you! It's like a cross between Triumph the insult comic dog or Borat was doing a car review. But in reality it is Rocco Siffredi.



Enjoy and discuss! The last #PorscheTaycan interior review you will ever need to see. pic.twitter.com/l850omyZd1 — Polizei144 (@Polizei144) September 4, 2019



Read Article