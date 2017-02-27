Mysterious LaFerrari hits the patent office

Ferrari applied to register the attached design with the European Union Intellectual Property Office in August last year, but it’s only today the intriguing images have been published on EUIPO’s site. Very little information is available at this point, other than the fact that we know for sure the patent belongs to Ferrari S.p.A. and the car was styled by Flavio Manzoni, none other than the company’s head of design.



By the looks of it, we’re dealing with a vehicle largely based on the sold-out LaFerrari coupe, but with very different headlights featuring a thin strip of LEDs. It’s the same story at the back where the taillights are also very slim and appear to be interconnected in the middle by a body-colored piece that makes us think of the Bugatti Chiron’s horizontal light strip.



