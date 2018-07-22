Yesterday, out of the blue, news broke that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Sergio Marchionne had been unseated at several of the conglomerate's marques. As noted by a commenter in a separate thread, three people had been named to take over his various duties.



According to reports, Marchionne was known to be a workaholic.



But one has to wonder whether or not Marchionne was actually pushed out of his role. It's clear he yielded great power and, perhaps, not everyone agreed with his moves that have been lauded.



Read the letter John Elkann sent to company employees HERE! We don't mean to be skeptics in what is a trying time. Clearly, Marchionne underwent a surgical procedure on his shoulder but it's a bit peculiar as to what went wrong in his recovery. Could it have been an infection or something potentially worse?



Regardless, we hope for the best possible outcome in regards to Marchionne's health.



The latest news indicates that Marchionne underwent surgery days after a public appearance on June 26 and has been in recovery for three weeks now with complications. His conditioned worsened Saturday.



Given this color, do YOU believe Marchionne was PUSHED out of his role? What say you, Spies?





...A Fiat Chrysler spokesman confirmed Marchionne was in Zurich’s University Hospital, one of the country’s largest medical centers.



The spokesman did not give the 66-year-old Italian-Canadian executive’s condition or say in which of the hospital’s 43 divisions he was being treated...



