NAFTA Be Damned: Mexico And Canada Show Little Interest In Balancing Trade With US

The U. S. is running out of patience with Canadian and Mexican resistance to key American proposals ahead of talks next week on a new North American Free Trade Agreement, two people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The U.S. is serious about its threat to withdraw from NAFTA if there’s no breakthrough on proposals the Trump administration has made that are intended to rebalance trade, said one of the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the negotiations aren’t public. The Trump administration wants to see serious counteroffers to U.S. demands like tightening content requirements for cars.



