NAFTA Be Damned: Mexico And Canada Show Little Interest In Balancing Trade With US

The U.

S. is running out of patience with Canadian and Mexican resistance to key American proposals ahead of talks next week on a new North American Free Trade Agreement, two people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The U.S. is serious about its threat to withdraw from NAFTA if there’s no breakthrough on proposals the Trump administration has made that are intended to rebalance trade, said one of the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the negotiations aren’t public. The Trump administration wants to see serious counteroffers to U.S. demands like tightening content requirements for cars.



CANADIANCOMMENTS

Never going to happen. It won't be cancelled. More "Art of the Deal" tactics from the sitting President. US firms cannot hit 85% production content targets, the business is too global these days. The negotiators will keep discussions going until there is a deal to be signed.

countguy

Car companies are global so the US doesn't have much pull in this situation.

TheSteve


Folks in America are being played to make it seem like "everyone's against us."

US automakers set up business in foreign countries (e.g., Ford, an American company, setting up factories in Canada), and then when those Fords roll into the US, some folks in the US would have you believe they're "Canadian" cars, and cry how the "Canadian" auto industry has a "trade imbalance" with the US.

Some Americans fall for this and call it unfair. Meanwhile, the Canucks know they're working for the Americans, and they just shake their head at the absurdity of the accusations. You want to end this? Then pass laws that compel American companies to do ALL their work in the continental US. No need for NAFTA (that's sarcasm, BTW).

The practice of setting up shop in foreign countries is not unique to American business. Counting these products as foreign imports, and then blaming the foreigners rather than blaming the domestic companies that work this way... well... that's a different matter.

