NAFTA Partners To Meet And Begin Renegotiating Trade Agreement

Agent009 submitted on 8/3/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:56:11 AM

0 user comments | Views : 88 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Trade representatives from Canada and Mexico agree with the Trump administration’s assertion that the two-decade-old North American Free Trade Agreement should be renegotiated.

But neither agree that NAFTA has been what President Donald Trump called “a job killer.”

Wednesday at the CAR Management Briefing Seminars, Colin Bird, minister-counselor, trade and economic policy assigned to the Canadian Embassy, and Francisco Sandoval-Saqui, a Mexican trade official working in the Ministry of the Economy, laid out their country’s agendas for NAFTA trade talks that are scheduled to begin Aug. 16 in Washington.



Read Article


NAFTA Partners To Meet And Begin Renegotiating Trade Agreement

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]