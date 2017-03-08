NAFTA Partners To Meet And Begin Renegotiating Trade Agreement

Trade representatives from Canada and Mexico agree with the Trump administration’s assertion that the two-decade-old North American Free Trade Agreement should be renegotiated.
But neither agree that NAFTA has been what President Donald Trump called “a job killer.”
Wednesday at the CAR Management Briefing Seminars, Colin Bird, minister-counselor, trade and economic policy assigned to the Canadian Embassy, and Francisco Sandoval-Saqui, a Mexican trade official working in the Ministry of the Economy, laid out their country’s agendas for NAFTA trade talks that are scheduled to begin Aug. 16 in Washington.
