NAFTA Trade Partners Are Beginning To Talk Terms

The U. S. is pushing for a breakthrough on its touchiest Nafta proposals within a month, underscoring the fragility of the new mood of optimism after Canada and Mexico came forward with fresh ideas.

“My hope is that we start seeing some breakthroughs between now and the next round,” U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told reporters Monday in Montreal, after the sixth session of talks to rework the new North American Free Trade Agreement. The next round will take place in Mexico in late-February.

Trade experts had framed the Montreal round as pivotal, with the U.S. putting pressure on Canada and Mexico to respond to proposals designed to shrink the American trade deficit. While Lighthizer said there were signs of progress, he made it clear the U.S. wants to see more movement from its trading partners in the next few weeks.