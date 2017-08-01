NAIAS: ANOTHER Look At The All-New Mercedes-Benz E-Class COUPE Debuting In Detroit

Agent00R submitted on 1/8/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:53:34 AM
OK, I am going to open up with a cliché.
I feel like a broken record at this point but it cannot be disputed. Mercedes-Benz is wiping the floor with the other automakers. Its products are easily the best-in-breed at the moment and their designs are fantastic. Sure, one could argue that they look a bit too similar; however, you cannot deny you don't feel something when you see them.Detroit Auto Show previewSince rolling out at last year's Detroit Auto Show, the E-Class has been making moves. Personally, I can't wait to drive the E43 variants as well as the big and bad E63. But we've been awaiting the arrival of the coupe. That's because for years the E Coupe has been a bit of a big deal.Rightfully so.The all-new generation E Coupe debuts in Detroit this year. While I can guarantee that Agent 001 will be providing us with the very best real-life snaps, before the show starts I want to show you the latest pics via the three-pointed star. Have a look below.The 2017 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.Detroit Auto Show preview
