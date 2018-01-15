#NAIAS: Agent 001 DETAILS The Nissan Xmotion Concept, Top To Bottom — See ALL The Juicy Bits, HERE!

Although the Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS) isn't exactly known for rolling out the most insane concepts, it seems like Nissan didn't exactly get the memo.

That's because Nissan unveiled an all-new, three-row sport-utility vehicle unlike anything we've really seen up until this point.

That's because it's bold, brash and loaded to the gills with technology.

This six passenger people hauler is large and in charge. While this concept gives a glimpse of what's coming down the 'pike, we think this may potentially indicate what Nissan's next-gen, three-row SUV will look like. 

In terms of technology, it features seven screens on its interior. And, they're all over.

According to Nissan, the vehicle's controls can be operated via gestures as well as eye movement. While we're familiar with gesture controls — and, frankly, how unreliable they are — we're more intrigued by the notion of eye movement. 

That said, we wanted to get you in front of Agent 001's pictures he snapped while on the go today. Take a closer look at the all-new Xmotion Concept. We're pretty confident no one caught these details.


