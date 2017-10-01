NAIAS: Agent 001 Does A Walkaround Of The 2018 Honda Odyssey — Handsome And Trim?

When it comes to top-selling minivans, the Honda Odyssey always has a spot. There's a reason for that.



Simply put, Honda puts out a good product that meets customer needs. Oh, and their styling tends to capture broad interest. From what we can tell, it doesn't appear as though Honda is looking to change its successful formula.



Detroit Auto Show



**READ the company-issued press release on the 2018 Honda Odyssey HERE!



Seen at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS) for the first time, the 2018 Odyssey is expected to be yet another big-time seller for the Japanese brand. All new, top to bottom, the Odyssey has evolved into the company's latest design language.



That means it carries a more prominent front grille and utilizes some new lines as you eye wanders front to back. While it may not be an innovative approach, what I can say that it is respectable and at least handsome, which is really all you can ask for if you're looking for a family hauling minivan.





The 2017 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.



Detroit Auto Show





















































