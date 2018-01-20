NAIAS: All-new Audi A7 Appears In The States For The FIRST Time — How Do YOU Like It In These Real-Life Snaps?

Agent00R submitted on 1/20/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 4:24:43 PM
When the first-gen Audi A7 made its primetime debut, we were stunned.
It was an Audi with attitude. Although it had four doors and a fastback design, it brought something fresh to the table in the world of sedans. And, boy, did it look good. Remember, around the same time the BMW 5-Series GT appeared and it was a disgusting looking product. Detroit Auto Show Photo GallerySince we've seen the launch of the second-gen Audi A7 though, we're not so sure it can replicate the magic of the first-gen vehicle. It's kind of like the same problem the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class faced when is second-gen car was revealed to the public. It was nice but lacking a certain something the first-gen vehicle nailed from the start. Having said that, Agent 001 captured the all-new A7 in Motown for you to take a peek. How do YOU like it in these real-life snaps?Let us know in the comments below!The 2018 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus. Detroit Auto Show Photo Gallery
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
Nope. Still not feeling it. Brrrrr— cidflekken (View Profile)
Thankfully it remains far better looking than the Audi Camry (A6) and the Audi Avalon (A8).— MDarringer (View Profile)
So, for the minuses...*The era of the beautiful "low cowl" Audi cockpits is over*Touch screens are proliferating*exterior styling sort of oddFor the pluses...*From now on, it seems that all VWGroup premium cars will have interiors that copy the admittedly premium details from the Porsche Panamera and the Bentley Continental GT.— mre30 (View Profile)
Audi "boredom in engineering"— scenicbyway12 (View Profile)
Audi driver here. I'm likely driving my first, and LAST Audi. I don't like Audi's styling direction. Big NO, big time :-(I don't think it's brutally ugly, but it makes me go, "Oh... that thing."— TheSteve (View Profile)
The interior HVAC controls are ridiculous. Everything about it is just trying too hard.— supermoto (View Profile)
Yawn.— Hauerg (View Profile)
