#NAIAS: All-new Audi A7 Appears In The States For The FIRST Time — How Do YOU Like It In These Real-Life Snaps?

When the first-gen Audi A7 made its primetime debut, we were stunned.

It was an Audi with attitude. 

Although it had four doors and a fastback design, it brought something fresh to the table in the world of sedans. And, boy, did it look good. Remember, around the same time the BMW 5-Series GT appeared and it was a disgusting looking product. 

Since we've seen the launch of the second-gen Audi A7 though, we're not so sure it can replicate the magic of the first-gen vehicle. It's kind of like the same problem the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class faced when is second-gen car was revealed to the public. 

It was nice but lacking a certain something the first-gen vehicle nailed from the start. 

Having said that, Agent 001 captured the all-new A7 in Motown for you to take a peek. How do YOU like it in these real-life snaps?

Let us know in the comments below!


User Comments

cidflekken

Nope. Still not feeling it. Brrrrr

Posted on 1/20/2018 4:41:58 PM

Posted on 1/20/2018 4:41:58 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

MDarringer

Thankfully it remains far better looking than the Audi Camry (A6) and the Audi Avalon (A8).

Posted on 1/20/2018 4:54:19 PM

Posted on 1/20/2018 4:54:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

mre30

So, for the minuses...
*The era of the beautiful "low cowl" Audi cockpits is over
*Touch screens are proliferating
*exterior styling sort of odd

For the pluses...
*From now on, it seems that all VWGroup premium cars will have interiors that copy the admittedly premium details from the Porsche Panamera and the Bentley Continental GT.

Posted on 1/20/2018 5:42:59 PM

Posted on 1/20/2018 5:42:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

scenicbyway12

Audi "boredom in engineering"

Posted on 1/20/2018 7:38:02 PM

Posted on 1/20/2018 7:38:02 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

TheSteve

Audi driver here. I'm likely driving my first, and LAST Audi. I don't like Audi's styling direction. Big NO, big time :-(

I don't think it's brutally ugly, but it makes me go, "Oh... that thing."

Posted on 1/20/2018 10:24:19 PM

Posted on 1/20/2018 10:24:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

supermoto

The interior HVAC controls are ridiculous. Everything about it is just trying too hard.

Posted on 1/20/2018 11:17:08 PM

Posted on 1/20/2018 11:17:08 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Hauerg

Yawn.

Posted on 1/21/2018 2:24:56 AM

Posted on 1/21/2018 2:24:56 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

