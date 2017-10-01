NAIAS: BEST Pics Of The All-New Kia Stinger — What Is Your Favorite DETAIL?

Agent00R submitted on 1/10/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:02:43 AM
From where I am sitting, it seems like Kia has come out swinging with the all-new Stinger.
While we've been getting use to Kia's new, more European flavor a la Peter Schreyer, it's clear that it is in fully effect with the Stinger.I am pretty sure there's no way you'd ever think this was a Korean automobile if you saw it parked on the street, badgeless.Detroit Auto Show**Read the Kia Stinger's press release HERE!In Agent 001's first set of real-life pictures of the all-new Stinger, I think that will become more clear to you. Look at the details and the way the overall design flows. It may be a bit fussy in some spots but there's one thing we cannot deny — it certainly is an interesting look.You have to give it to Kia. It is a company taking bold steps to make itself known. It sure isn't pussyfooting around when it comes to evolving the brand.The 2017 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.Detroit Auto Show
