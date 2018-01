Called the LF-1 Limitless Concept, it is a study that looks into the future of what Lexus' flagship crossover may look like. What I am having trouble doing though is placing where it would fit in the company's portfolio.Is this a GX replacement? LX replacement? I assume the latter but it's difficult to tell its proportions. Being nearly 200 inches long and featuring a 117-inch wheelbase I suspect it's a vehicle that would challenge the Land Rover Range Rover. Why? That's because it has the same footprint.That said, take a peek at Agent 001's snaps below. He gives you a full, 360-degree look at the latest Lexus.