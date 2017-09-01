NAIAS: Bombs Away! Audi Debuts The All-New Q8 In Bombay Blue — See The BEST Real-Life Pics Of Its Exterior

Agent00R submitted on 1/9/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:06:54 PM
If there's one vehicle that has, so far, captured my attention it is most definitely the all-new Audi Q8 Concept.
Painted a unique blue that looks quite similar to Porsche's Riviera Blue, it's actually known as Bombay Blue.Its exterior features an all-new look and feel for the four rings. Something that's eagerly been awaiting for quite some time. It seems like Marc Lichte has turned on the jets at full power.Detroit Auto Show**READ the all-new Audi Q8's press release HERE!Said to be a full-size sport-utility vehicle that takes a coupe-like approach, it is a unique product. Not sure about you, boys and girls, but I see a bit of vintage Audi in its side profile. But its beauty is not just skin deep.Audi's equipped this concept with a plug-in hybrid system with total system output of more than 440 horsepower and 515+ lb.-ft. of torque. Zero to 60 happens in just under five and a half seconds and you can eek out just over 37 miles on a full charge. While I am not a fan of these "light EV' SUVs, I have to say that the Germans have caught my eye for the time being. What about YOU?The 2017 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.Detroit Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
I am pretty much over concepts. Show us the cars you're going to be selling! VW, I'm talking to you!— atc98092 (View Profile)
So boring looking.— MDarringer (View Profile)
