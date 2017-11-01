NAIAS: Chrysler Confirms Plans To Build Portal Concept

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV plans to build what it calls the “fifth generation” of family haulers.

The automaker expects to produce the Chrysler Portal concept or something like it after 2018, CEO Sergio Marchionne told the automotive press this week at the Detroit auto show. He declined to provide exact timing.

The all-electric, self-driving-capable Portal is being showcased by Fiat Chrysler at the North American International Auto Show. It made its global debut last week at the CES technology trade show in Las Vegas.

