#NAIAS: Detroit Shuns The Spotlight On EVs And Autonomous Vehicles For Ones That ACTUALLY Sell

Autonomous vehicles, or AVs as we're supposed to start calling them, are displayed prominently at several automakers' stands at the Detroit auto show.

EVs? Not so much.

Electric vehicles have designated floor space at a few stands: BMW's i vehicles had their own space. So did Mercedes-Benz EVs.

But at the Ford stand, you have to search to find an EV. Chevrolet's Volt and Bolt, stars of past shows, are squeezed unceremoniously between the commercial truck section of the Chevy stand and the rest of the lineup.



User Comments

TheSteve

Vehicle sales work in cycles. In the 1970s during the "Energy Crisis," American buyers flocked in droves to smaller, more fuel efficient cars, while the US Big Three cried unfair advantage, tariffs, etc. This has happened a number of times.

Today, gas pump prices are moderate, but climbing. Many foreign automakers are forced to meet aggressive fuel economy targets (already well ahead of the US), while the US Administration is rolling them back[1]. Foreign countries are making massive progress towards EVs (in Norway, 1 in 2 new vehicles sold are EVs) while the US Big Three are dabbling, instead focusing on large, gas-guzzling vehicles (AKA "what sells").

Chrysler bankruptcies: 2
GM bankruptcies: 1
Ford bankruptcies: (just barely missed)

Carry on, gentlemen. As you were.

____
[1] We don't get the really highly fuel-efficient models they have in Europe, presumably because foreign automakers believe North Americans don't care for smaller fuel-efficient vehicles.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 1/15/2018 2:10:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Agent009

Ahh, but the fed is pushing EVs on the public and pushing the automakers to produce vehicles that dont sell

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/15/2018 4:34:12 PM | | Votes: 0   

TomM

Actually - Americans DON"T care for the smaller fuel efficient cars in Europe. That has been established without doubt - even in bad times. THe fact is- Americans simply do not buy these tiny cars - or cars that are small for their segment. They buy Crossovers because they offer more room for passengers and cargo - you sit more upright too.

AS far as EVs - most Americans - including me - still do not see the infrastructure available - nor the shorter charging times - to make EVs a good choice for rural/suburbs. I once thought that EVs might have a small replaceable battery pack(In addition to the regular one) that could be used in an Emergency - remembering that there are LOTS of Gas stations almost everywhere - but people still run out of gas - I can get a small can of gas to get me home - I need a tow for the EV - and a 12 hour charge. A small replaceable one could be EXCHANGED at a fuel station if needed. WE currently do not have the generating capacity to power a huge number of EVs and we also do not have more generation units coming on line or approved. THAT will take years - and some will not care - but most will stick with ICE cars. Still - Until they are in production - most people will think another TESLA - and ignore Promises.

And if this is the last gasp for major changes in ICE vehicles - so be it - the fact is - the Manufacturers are TRUCK manufacturers today - cars are a non-profitable afterthought - so much so that FCA has already given up on Chryslers - and Ford is now rethinking the Fusion.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 1/15/2018 7:35:44 PM | | Votes: 2   

vdiv

Rather disappointed that the steam locomotive section is also rather scant...

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 1/15/2018 3:58:32 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent009

LOL

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/15/2018 4:33:27 PM | | Votes: -1   

