NAIAS: Detroit Shuns The Spotlight On EVs And Autonomous Vehicles For Ones That ACTUALLY Sell

Autonomous vehicles, or AVs as we're supposed to start calling them, are displayed prominently at several automakers' stands at the Detroit auto show. EVs? Not so much. Electric vehicles have designated floor space at a few stands: BMW's i vehicles had their own space. So did Mercedes-Benz EVs. But at the Ford stand, you have to search to find an EV. Chevrolet's Volt and Bolt, stars of past shows, are squeezed unceremoniously between the commercial truck section of the Chevy stand and the rest of the lineup.



