NAIAS: EXCLUSIVE! Amazing REAL-LIFE, Detailed Shots Of The Lexus UX's INTERIOR You Won't Find Anywhere Else On The Planet!

As noted in my previous story about the Lexus UX, it's a concept vehicle that redefines what Lexus is capable of. It's almost as though the designers, from France, figured out where "the line" was and decided to step over it.



Folks, that's what is suppose to be done with concept vehicles. They're suppose to redefine what is the norm.



Having said that, I am particularly happy that Agent 001 went the extra distance with the UX. That's because he made sure to capture the UX's interior like NO ONE else has. I even did a bit of research before writing this up and while there may be pics of the UX with the doors open or far away shots of the interior, you won't find UX interior pictures like this anywhere else on the planet.



It's as simple as that.



In addition, I also removed an excerpt from the UX's press release that discusses the thinking behind the cabin, in detail. Make sure to give it a read!





An excerpt from Lexus' press release follows:



DECONSTRUCTED INTERIOR

“Deconstruction” is a second key design principle employed in the Lexus UX Concept. This is most powerfully represented in the front of the cabin where, in place of a conventional dashboard, sharp, angular forms overlap and flow past each other to create a strong interplay of shadows and contrasts, making it difficult to identify where they begin or end.



This particularly Japanese approach to design suggests that, to create a fixed point, you merely have to indicate its hypothetical position with converging lines and the brain fills in the gaps to create that point in the mind. Such “indirect expression”—the premise that you don't actually need to be able to see something to understand it is there—lies at the heart of Lexus' L-finesse design philosophy.



Within this unique, deconstructed interior, a strong “seat in control” principle remains a Lexus brand signature. And the front passenger area was deliberately not prioritized in order to emphasize the driver's control of the environment.



BREAKTHROUGH SEAT TECHNOLOGY

The seats of the UX Concept are inspired by the Lexus Kinetic Seat Concept to further enhance the driver experience. This technology is explained more in detail here: http://www.pressroom.lexus.com/releases/lexus-kinetic-seat-concept-premiere-2016-paris-motor-show.htm



IMAGINATIVE 3-D TECHNOLOGY

A development of Lexus' dual-zone instrumentation approach, all on-board HMI technology has been designed to offer progressive customers who live and work in an ever-connected environment an innovative and three-dimensional driver experience.



The upper display, for example, is projected in such a way that it appears at a far-distance, for ease of viewing when driving. The driver's instrument binnacle houses a transparent globe, floating in the manner of a hologram, in which a combination of analogue and digital information express a functional yet unexpected user interface. And the center console houses a prominent, facetted crystal structure within which a hologram-style display of air conditioning and infotainment system is clearly visible to both driver and front passenger.



LATEST ADVANCED IN-VEHICLE TECHNOLOGIES

The latest advanced in-vehicle electrical technologies are also on display in the new Lexus UX Concept. It features electro-chromatic windows, and the door mirrors are replaced by e-mirror camera housings far slimmer than conventional mirror housing.



Left and right e-mirror images are displayed on internal screens, the integration of which—rather than serving as a mere detail—contributes to the entire “inside-out” architecture of the dashboard design. All switchgear is electrostatic, and housed under transparent covers. The front passenger, who has a different experience of the instrument panel to that of the driver, has a separate center display track pad control built into the door armrest panel.



As a final touch, the fin motif used on the A pillar is repeated on the dashboard to provide a new audio experience for the next-generation Lexus customer: a removable sound bar built into the passenger side of the dashboard.



A NEW APPROACH TO DRIVING ERGONOMICS

In a new departure for Lexus' Human Machine Interface (HMI) concept, the ergonomics of the cockpit area flow from the driver's body, via the seat, up to the steering wheel, rather than from a traditional dashboard layout. Combined with innovative, three-dimensional HMI technology, this design approach creates a uniquely immersive driving experience.





