NAIAS: EXCLUSIVE! Party In Detroit Rock City At The Gallery Event

In my previous thread I made sure to show you all the cars present at this year's The Gallery event.

You know, the exotic and ultra high-end luxury vehicle pre-show soirée? 

But since we know everyone wants to understand what these parties are like, Agent 001 made sure to snap away to bring you the best action. 

Detroit Auto Show Photo Gallery




Since we know our readers couldn't all hop on a bird and make it to Detroit, we wanted to do our best to bring the event to you. Let us know how we did!


The 2018 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus. 

Detroit Auto Show Photo Gallery






























































































