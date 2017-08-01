#NAIAS: EXCLUSIVE! SAY WHAT? Ford To Reveal BRONCO On Monday But NOT In Detroit At Cobo?

Well, that didn't take too long.

There are some seriously big rumors swirling around The Motor City this morning and we have to say, this one is HOT off the presses.

Let us clue you in.

According to what we're hearing on the street, word is that the all-new Ford Bronco is going to make it debut tomorrow. There's just one catch: It will NOT be happening in Detroit at the Cobo Center. We're hearing that a select few will be taking a trip to Dearborn during day one to see the all-new Bronco.

We'll keep you abreast of the latest and greatest news coming from Detroit. Keep your browsers locked into AutoSpies.com for the latest!


The 2017 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.

User Comments

MDarringer

The Bronco--if done right--cannot come fast enough for sales.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/8/2017 2:21:18 PM   

