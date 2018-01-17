#NAIAS: Ferrari To Answer Tesla's Roadster With New EV Sports Car

Tesla has turned the world of supercars on its head when it unveiled a prototype of its next-generation Roadster with record-breaking specs last year.



It created a benchmark for future supercars, especially electric ones, and now Ferrari wants to try to beat Tesla at its own game.

Sergio Marchionne, CEO of Fiat/Chrysler and consequently, the man in charge of Ferrari, has been clear about only developing electric vehicles for incentives, claiming that he doesn’t understand how anyone can make money selling electric cars other than to comply with government mandates. He went as far as publicly asking customers not to buy FCA’s electric vehicles and claiming that he could easily copy Tesla.


TomM

1 - Any manufacturer could copy a tesla - they released the rights to their patents - so one could make a car similar to theirs.

2 - No Tesla supercar has established benchmarks for anything - until they actually produce it. In theory - they could produce a car that would meet their specs - in reality they cannot produce enough Cheaper versions of the Model 3 according to them (THey could -they just have to stop producing the expensive versions) - and it is likely that is because they do not actually make money on the strippers.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 1/17/2018 11:19:45 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

SanJoseDriver

1.) If it was that easy it would have already been done. Tesla released their patents but not their trade secrets. If you don't think they have trade secrets, you are seriously mistaken. (FYI, Coke-a-cola is not patented, it is a trade secret).

2.) The P100D while not a traditional supercar has set some performance benchmarks that Ferrari has yet to beat.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 1/17/2018 12:22:25 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -5   

vdiv

That doesn't sound like an answer, it sounds like a submission, a defeat.

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 1/17/2018 1:28:32 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -5   

