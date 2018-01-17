NAIAS: Ferrari To Answer Tesla's Roadster With New EV Sports Car

Tesla has turned the world of supercars on its head when it unveiled a prototype of its next-generation Roadster with record-breaking specs last year.



It created a benchmark for future supercars, especially electric ones, and now Ferrari wants to try to beat Tesla at its own game.



Sergio Marchionne, CEO of Fiat/Chrysler and consequently, the man in charge of Ferrari, has been clear about only developing electric vehicles for incentives, claiming that he doesn’t understand how anyone can make money selling electric cars other than to comply with government mandates. He went as far as publicly asking customers not to buy FCA’s electric vehicles and claiming that he could easily copy Tesla.





