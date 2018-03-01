#NAIAS: Future F-150 Breaks Ahead Detroit Auto Show

Agent009 submitted on 1/3/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:06:07 PM

2 user comments | Views : 3,158 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.wired.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ford's F-Series pickups are not just America’s best-selling trucks—they are America's best-selling vehicle, and have been for decades.

Every year, in the US alone, the automaker sells more than 800,000 F-150s (the smallest of the family), and they're a major profit driver. When Ford's new CEO announced major budget cuts last year, he also added extra investment into electric vehicles and pickups.

All of which is to say, the F-Series is vital to Ford, and it's not the kind of thing you mess with lightly. But the company knows things are changing. Batteries and motors instead of large V-8s could give designers new freedoms like multiple axles and minimal hoods. Self-driving tech could free people from car ownership, letting them summon their required vehicle when necessary. Humanity's relationship with the automobile is evolving, and so the automobile must evolve as well.


Read Article


#NAIAS: Future F-150 Breaks Ahead Detroit Auto Show

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

TheSteve

This looks like a masturbatory "design" exercise in which the results never amount to anything meaningful.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 1/3/2018 5:14:12 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

This has been mentioned before, but it is odd that hybrid electric technologies have been used in small and midsize cars vs these large pick up truck which could use the help in being more efficient. Far more than the midsize and small size cars which are already doing ok.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 1/3/2018 9:20:00 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]