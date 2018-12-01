NAIAS: GM Gives The Driver The Finger With Autonomous Bolt EV

Today, GM unveiled the first image of its upcoming autonomous fourth-generation Bolt EV-based vehicle – the “first without a steering wheel or pedal. ”



The automaker also says that it filed a petition asking the DOT permission to deploy the vehicle as soon as next year.



The move represents an accelerated self-driving timeline for the company, which could potentially leapfrog most other companies working on the technology since the most common timeline is a commercial launch in 2020-2022.





Read Article