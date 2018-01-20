#NAIAS: IF You Were Wondering WHY The BMW X7 Was MIA In Motor City, Here's Why...

If you've been working your way through our 2018 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS) photo gallery, by now you may have noticed something was a bit.

..off. That's because something was missing from the BMW stand. 

That would be the all-new X7 Concept, which is getting a production variant — the production model has already been teased. 

So, what gives?

It turns out that the concept vehicle was damaged while in transport. Recall, it was just at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS). Given how much these vehicles get shuffled around, there's no telling where it happened and how significant the damage was.

The silver lining? The production model should be making its debut in relatively short order. Geneva, perhaps?


The BMW Concept X7 was supposed to make its Detroit auto show debut this week but "the SUV was damaged while in transport to Detroit by truck," a BMW spokeswoman said Tuesday.

So BMW has scratched the "X" in what was supposed to be the X7's show slot and is showcasing a 7 series sedan instead...


User Comments

Car4life1

Turns out a Mercedes GLS went rogue and rammed the X7 backstage...TMZ footage to follow....

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/20/2018 2:48:07 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

cidflekken

Not sure anyone is really missing it. Just go look at an X5 and imagine it 10 inches longer.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 1/20/2018 3:54:08 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

