Infiniti will launch an electric vehicle in the next three years, according to boss Roland Krueger.

He said he had already driven an early prototype, describing it as "very good".

Krueger added that it was important that an electric vehicle maintained Infiniti's values of performance and handling - a forte of its hybrid offerings, he said. "We want it to have a unique Infiniti driving experience."



The 2017 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.



Detroit Auto Show