NAIAS: Infiniti Determined To Become The Premiere Electrified Brand

Infiniti, the luxury brand of Japanese automaker Nissan, will start phasing out gas-powered vehicles in 2021 and switch to “all electrified” models, the maker’s new CEO Hiroto Saikawa said Tuesday afternoon.
Making an appearance at the Automotive News World Congress in Detroit — his first in the U.S. since succeeding Carlos Ghosn as Nissan Motor Co. CEO last April — Saikawa also suggested that the Euro-Asian Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance could look to add a fourth partner.
"Infiniti will have a specific focus on electrification," said Saikawa, adding, "We are trying to position Infiniti as the premier electrified brand" as part of the five-year Nissan business plan that will extend through 2022.
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
Infiniti has not one one truly remarkable looking car until now. That concept needs to be brought accurately to reality.— MDarringer (View Profile)
WE know that the interior is not going to happen AND it will still need real rear view mirrors on the side doors - but this really looks like it could be close to a real car from the outside - and depending how Infiniti prices and markets it - it could be a real game changer. My concern is that Infiniti prices it more toward the Sclass - instead of toward the Genesis - they will hit a wall head on. Still - at least it is evidence that the Japanese can at least produce a nice design.— TomM (View Profile)
— MDarringer (View Profile)

This needs to replace ALL of their sedans and be their only sedan. Price it at $40K base.
Europe is not exactly knocking it out of the park right now in terms of styling. This looks very good.— 222max (View Profile)
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
