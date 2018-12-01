#NAIAS: Infiniti Tips The Hand With A Full Frontal View Of The Q Inspiration Flagship

Agent009 submitted on 1/12/2018

2 user comments | Views : 900 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

While there isn't much new to report on the new Infinti Q Inspiration Concept set to debut on January 15th, there IS a new image appearing on the Infiniti Media Site that give us a much better idea of what is in store for us.



One of the big questions would be how true to the concept will the new flagship be, and if that is a good thing of not?  It is a pretty safe bet that this is a polarizing look, and if it remains as such will reflect in the next generation of Infiniti vehicles.

What is your take on the bold new look? Have they gone too far, or is it just right?

#NAIAS: Infiniti Tips The Hand With A Full Frontal View Of The Q Inspiration Flagship

Agent009

Agent009


User Comments

cidflekken

With a full view of the front it definitely looks more distinct than an A7 or Panamera, but will have to be toned down significantly for production. If you stuck the Q60 front and rear onto this, it would look pretty darn sharp as long as the elegance of the profile was not marred by door handles and outboard mirrors.

cidflekken

Posted on 1/12/2018 1:50:24 PM   

TheSteve

Meh. Why not just make good-looking "normal" vehicles, now?

TheSteve

Posted on 1/12/2018 2:25:36 PM   

