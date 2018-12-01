NAIAS: Infiniti Tips The Hand With A Full Frontal View Of The Q Inspiration Flagship

While there isn't much new to report on the new Infinti Q Inspiration Concept set to debut on January 15th, there IS a new image appearing on the Infiniti Media Site that give us a much better idea of what is in store for us.



One of the big questions would be how true to the concept will the new flagship be, and if that is a good thing of not? It is a pretty safe bet that this is a polarizing look, and if it remains as such will reflect in the next generation of Infiniti vehicles.



What is your take on the bold new look? Have they gone too far, or is it just right?



