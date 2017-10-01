NAIAS: Is It ME Or Is There Something OFF About The All-New Kia Stinger's INTERIOR?

While it's very easy to get distracted by the all-new Kia Stinger's exterior, you all cannot forget what I'd argue is the most important element of any car. The interior.



Seeing as Kia has most definitely been upping its game on the outside, it only makes sense that the cabin complement this ever-changing evolution. That means better materials and switchgear that gives a Kia a more rewarding experience.



That said, when I start taking a close look at the all-new Stinger's interior, I am a bit confused. There's a reason for this. It seems to be a mish mosh of parts, new and old.



Is it me or is something off about the Kia Stinger's interior? The best way I can describe it is the cockpit doesn't look cohesive in terms of design. From the door handles, to the instrument panel to the center stack's HVAC venting.



What say you, Spies?





