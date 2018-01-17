#NAIAS: Is The Infiniti Q Inspiration What The Brand Needs To Reconquest The Germans And Lexus?

Nissan's luxury division, Infiniti, is one of those companies that I look at its product portfolio — and I've got to be straightforward — and nothing appeals to me.

Not one single vehicle makes me say, "I've got to check that out." 

Years ago that was different, however, with vehicles like the I30, M45, G37 and FX. Especially, the G37. These cars turned people onto Infiniti.

And numerous former Infiniti owners have come to me in the past 24 months saying that they've moved on from the marque because the cars don't speak to them anymore. Some went onto own German vehicles and others went to Lexus. 

I know for a fact a part of it has to do with the driving dynamics of their latest autos. That's because this is what my friends have specifically told me. And, I suspect, another part is that the designs aren't impactful enough. 

When you look at the latest concept though, it's a particularly interesting design that leaves you feeling something. It seems that's what some of the best-selling luxury products are doing these days. They're polarizing. 

So, I've got to ask: Is THIS what Infiniti needs to reconquest brands today?


cidflekken

I just don't feel it for Infiniti anymore. They were one of my favorite brands about 10 years ago but the products they've churned out are just missing the mark, both in design and engineering.

Regarding the Q Inspiration, it's almost a little late. The large flagship sedan segment has been pretty heated recently with the S-Class dominating, the 7 Series trying to challenge, and now the A8 and LS getting ready to get in the ring. By the time the Q Inspiration comes to fruition as a production model, will anyone really care?

I mean, I guess it's never too late to try to rejuvenate a brand. Acura will make their attempt. Cadillac is trying to figure shit out. So, why not say to Infiniti, "Sure, give that a try".

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 1/18/2018 12:39:16 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

