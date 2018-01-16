NAIAS: Is The New Ranger A Match For The Colorado And Canyon Twins Or Is The Party Already Over?

If General Motors struck gold by reviving the Colorado and Canyon midsize pickups four years ago, then Ford had better hope that mine isn't tapped out by the time the Ranger reaches dealerships early next year.

The segment exploded in popularity this decade — it has surged 78 percent since 2014 — but that growth appears to be running out of steam. Last year's U.S. sales of 452,335 midsize pickups were less than 1 percent more than the year prior, and IHS Markit doesn't expect the segment to top 480,000 sales through 2025.



"Ford is late to the party," Michelle Krebs, senior analyst for Autotrader, said in an interview. "The question is: Is there room for yet another entry, or has the growth in that segment peaked? It's quite possible that it has."





