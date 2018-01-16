NAIAS: Is The New Ranger A Match For The Colorado And Canyon Twins Or Is The Party Already Over?

Agent009 submitted on 1/16/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:42:35 PM
If General Motors struck gold by reviving the Colorado and Canyon midsize pickups four years ago, then Ford had better hope that mine isn't tapped out by the time the Ranger reaches dealerships early next year.
The segment exploded in popularity this decade — it has surged 78 percent since 2014 — but that growth appears to be running out of steam. Last year's U.S. sales of 452,335 midsize pickups were less than 1 percent more than the year prior, and IHS Markit doesn't expect the segment to top 480,000 sales through 2025.
"Ford is late to the party," Michelle Krebs, senior analyst for Autotrader, said in an interview. "The question is: Is there room for yet another entry, or has the growth in that segment peaked? It's quite possible that it has."
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
I keep thinking I'm seeing a Tacoma— cidflekken (View Profile)
The AMERICAN truck market includes the last vestiges of people who buy AMERICAN - regardless of where they actually make the American truck (Including mexico and Canada). Ford will do fine with this truck - although I cannot understand why NEITHER offer a simple cab version for work use. Noting that GM still does not have the manufacturing ability to fulfill the demand for its product - FORD will be happy to provide.— TomM (View Profile)
