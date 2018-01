Kia Motors is planning a sporty, Stingerlike overhaul of the third-generation Forte compact sedan.

Kia provided a sneak peek of the redesigned Forte sedan ahead of its Jan. 15 introduction at the Detroit auto show.



A set of renderings of the next Forte signal it will keep its sporty and youthful look. But the brand adds the latest Forte will also take cues from the new Stinger fastback sedan, aiming to give it a jolt of sophistication as well.



Detroit Auto Show Preview