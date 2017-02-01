#NAIAS: Kia Ready To Throw Down The Gauntlet In The Premium Performance Sector With GT4 Stinger

Kia is all set to unveil it’s highest performance car ever at the 2017 Detroit Motor Show.

The Korean brand has been releasing a series of teaser videos to build some hype around the mysterious vehicle ahead of the January 8th release date and the latest shows a selection of racy design details.

We already know that this will be the fastest accelerating Kia ever with a 0-62mph time of 5.1s and that the 4-door coupe bodystyle seen on the Kia GT4 Stinger concept car in 2014 is being employed. Now the latest video treats us to a look at the lighting clusters in detail as well as body vents a sculpted boot-lid spoiler and some interior glimpses that include a stubby automatic gear shift lever.   


