NAIAS: LEAKED!? All-new RAM 1500 Makes An Appearance BEFORE Its Detroit Reveal

The pick-up truck wars are strong in 2018!



If you were asleep at the wheel you may have missed our coverage of last night's launch of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado. Something tells me that's highly unlikely, however.



Leaking BEFORE the vehicle's debut, which is set for tomorrow, was a solo shot of the all-new, 2019 RAM 1500. Frankly, the timing for this could not be better as RAM has an opportunity to overtake the Silverado in sales volume. This is RAM's make or break moment.



At this point it's appears to be more than a refresh and an all-new product. But, details are slim at the moment. We'll keep you abreast of the latest and breaking news straight from the show.



Until then, enjoy the leaked shot straight from the factory floor.





2019 Ram 1500





