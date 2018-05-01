NAIAS: LEAKED! All-new Shots Show The All-new Mercedes-Benz G-Class IN THE NUDE!

One of the BIG debuts slated for the 2018 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS) is the all-new Mercedes-Benz G-Class.



Say what you will about the way the vehicle drives and its look, but some people just need to have one. It's kind of like the Land Rover Range Rover effect. People don't know why but it is has a certain appeal that cannot be recreated.



But the current-gen product is far from perfect. It needs tweaks to be better with all of the options one can find today. Finally, Mercedes has obliged.



From what we gather, the three-pointed star is going to insert the latest technology into the all-new G. In addition, it will benefit from increased interior space. The end result will be an, overall, more refined product that should remove the rather antiquated drive of the existing G.



As of now we'll have to wait for the FULL scoop, however. Until then, check out the leaked pictures sourced via AutoWeek.nl to get a better idea of what the soon-to-debut G will look like.





