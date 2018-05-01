NAIAS: LEAKED! All-new Shots Show The All-new Mercedes-Benz G-Class IN THE NUDE!

Agent00R submitted on 1/5/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:27:59 AM
1 user comments | Views : 834 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
One of the BIG debuts slated for the 2018 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS) is the all-new Mercedes-Benz G-Class.
Say what you will about the way the vehicle drives and its look, but some people just need to have one. It's kind of like the Land Rover Range Rover effect. People don't know why but it is has a certain appeal that cannot be recreated.Detroit Auto Show PreviewBut the current-gen product is far from perfect. It needs tweaks to be better with all of the options one can find today. Finally, Mercedes has obliged.From what we gather, the three-pointed star is going to insert the latest technology into the all-new G. In addition, it will benefit from increased interior space. The end result will be an, overall, more refined product that should remove the rather antiquated drive of the existing G. As of now we'll have to wait for the FULL scoop, however. Until then, check out the leaked pictures sourced via AutoWeek.nl to get a better idea of what the soon-to-debut G will look like.Detroit Auto Show Preview
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
LOL. Why did it ever need camo in the first place? It should be quite clear at this juncture that Mercedes will basically NEVER change the exterior of the G. It's the reason why it's still so appealing to a lot of buyers. Buyers don't care about panel gaps or rain gutters or exposed door hinges. Actually they WANT the car for those things. — cidflekken (View Profile)
LOL. Why did it ever need camo in the first place? It should be quite clear at this juncture that Mercedes will basically NEVER change the exterior of the G. It's the reason why it's still so appealing to a lot of buyers. Buyers don't care about panel gaps or rain gutters or exposed door hinges. Actually they WANT the car for those things.
— cidflekken (View Profile)
Posted on 1/5/2018 12:55:17 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news